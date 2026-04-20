Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 DFS Bonus for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services If you are tired of sitting on the sidelines or playing the same old simple entries with low returns, I’ve got a strategy to help us chase a bigger payout tonight. The NBA postseason is heating up, and if you are a new user looking to get in on the action, you can sign up here with the Dabble promo code WTOP to unlock a serious welcome offer ahead of the next NBA game.

This promotion instantly gives new users a $10 bonus just for signing up. You can immediately start making picks on your favorite NBA players. Plus, it provides customers with a deposit match and daily rocket boosts.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for NBA Picks

Before we dig into the stats and lock in our picks, let’s make sure our bankroll is primed. Here is everything you need to know about the current Dabble promo code for this postseason slate:

Dabble Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 20, 2026

This lucrative welcome bonus is strictly reserved for new customers who meet the age requirements and are physically located in a participating state. To capitalize on tonight’s postseason NBA slate, just sign up to redeem the $10 bonus.

How to Use Your Dabble NBA Promo Tonight

Now for the fun part. If you are looking to put your promo to work, tonight’s slate is packed with star power and high-scoring potential. I always focus on the consensus lines to anchor my entries. Here is a look at the five highest points over/under totals for today’s games to help guide our selections:

Player Opponent Points in Last Game Points Total Donovan Mitchell Toronto Raptors 32.0 28.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 28.0 27.5 Nikola Jokic Minnesota Timberwolves 25.0 27.5 Anthony Edwards Denver Nuggets 22.0 26.5 Jamal Murray Minnesota Timberwolves 30.0 25.5

Donovan Mitchell highlights the board tonight with a slate-high 28.5 point consensus prop. He has been absolutely electric for the Cavaliers, scoring 32 points in Game 1. I’m loving this line because he draws a highly favorable matchup at home against a Raptors defense.

Jalen Brunson sits right on the edge of his 27.5 prop line, just below the 28 points in dropped last time out. Finally, the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup is heavy on elite talent. Jamal Murray stands out as massive value on paper; he carries a 25.5 total but had 30 points in Game 1, with a lot of that coming from the free-throw line.

Steps to Register with the Dabble Promo Code

We are in this together, so I want to make sure you get every dollar available before NBA action this week. Here is exactly how to create your new account and maximize your value:

Sign Up: Begin the registration process here by providing your standard personal information to verify your identity. Use the Code: During sign-up, ensure that the Dabble promo code WTOP is entered. This is your key to unlocking the welcome offer. Grab Bonus: The $10 bonus will be added to your account.

When you’re ready to make your first deposit, be sure to take advantage of the deposit match. Spin the wheel to get up to a 100% match.