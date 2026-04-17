Dabble Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for Hornets-Magic, Warriors-Suns

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Redeem the Dabble promo code WTOP in time for the NBA play-in games tonight, featuring two fun games between the Hornets vs. Magic and Warriors vs. Suns. All new users who claim this welcome offer are able to redeem a guaranteed bonus to use on these two NBA games or any MLB game Friday night.







Create a new account to automatically receive a $10 sign-up bonus. No deposit or initial entry is required, all you need to do is simply sign up using our promo code to claim this offer. The best part about this offer is that you will receive the bonus before ever placing an entry, allowing you to use this bonus for your first NBA entry tonight.

Once you are signed up, use Dabble to place player prop entries for these any of these games tonight. If there is an NBA counting stat, it is probably a market you can select to fill out your entries, ranging from player points, assists, rebounds and much more.

So, make sure to activate the Dabble promo code WTOP to secure a $10 sign-up bonus, and start placing your entries from there.

Dabble Promo Code WTOP for $10 NBA DFS Bonus

Dabble Promo Code WTOP Welcome Offer $10 Daily Fantasy Bonus – No Deposit Required In-App Bonuses Spin and Win Deposit Match Up to 100%, Copy Cash and Rocket Boosts Features New Feed, Entry Builder, Banter, etc. Bonus Last Verified On April 17th, 2026 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This welcome offer is about as easy as it gets to lock in bonuses, as all you ned to do is create a new account. This will automatically trigger the $10 bonus, which you can then use on entries for the NBA, MLB or any other sport.

NBA Player Prop Entries Tonight via Dabble

As for tonight, the two biggest games of the slate are the two NBA play-in games, with the 8 seeds up for grabs to finish out the playoff bracket. Use Dabble to place your favorite player prop entries for these games.

Player Opponent Point Prop Stephen Curry Phoenix Suns 26.5 Devin Booker Golden State Warriors 26.5 Paolo Banchero Charlotte Hornets 22.5 LaMelo Ball Orlando Magic 21.5 Brandon Miller Orlando Magic 19.5

The highest points props tonight feature some of the NBA’s most explosive guards and rising stars. Stephen Curry carries a point prop set at 26.5 points as his Golden State Warriors take on the Phoenix Suns. Curry scored 35 points in the Warriors play-in victory over the Clippers, and is looking for a repeat performance against the Suns tonight. On the other side of that matchup, Devin Booker also carries a 26.5 point prop. He struggled to end the game against the Blazers, and will need to bounce back

In the Eastern Conference clash, LaMelo Ball has his point prop set at 21.5. After a 30-point performance against the Heat and in a good matchup against the Magic tonight, he is looking to have a similar type of game to lead the Hornets.

How to Redeem the Dabble Promo Code WTOP

Creating a new account on Dabble is a quick and hassle-free process. Here is a step-by-step breakdown for new players:

Head to the app using the links anywhere on this page start signing up. This will redirect players to a registration landing page.

Apply promo code WTOP to qualify for this offer.

Create an account by filling out the required information sections (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Receive a $10 sign-up bonus for any game in the NBA, MLB and more.

New players can also make a cash deposit using any of the preferred payment methods. Popular options include instant bank transfer, credit card, debit card, Apple Pay and PayPal.