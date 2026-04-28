Dabble Promo Code: Get $10 Instant DFS Bonus for NBA Playoffs

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services We all want a real chance at a nice pay day during the NBA postseason, and there is absolutely nothing better than playing on a daily fantasy app with house money. If you are a new user, you can register here with this Dabble promo code offerahead of tonight’s April 28 playoff showdown between the New York Knicks and Atlanta Hawks.

This exclusive welcome offer gives new players a sweet $10 bonus simply for signing up. No deposit is needed, so you can immediately start making picks on points, rebounds, three-pointers, assists and other stats. This social fantasy app has multiple unique features, such as a news feed and entry builder.

Dabble Promo Code for NBA Picks

Whether you are backing the hometown Knicks or the visiting Hawks at Madison Square Garden tonight, you want to maximize your value before tip-off. Review the breakdown below for a quick look at everything included in this exclusive welcome bonus:

Dabble Promo Code None Needed New User Offer $120 bonus ($20 bonus + deposit match up to $100) Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Date Last Verified April 28, 2026

As new Dabble customers, claiming this welcome offer is the ultimate strategic move. Once you register, you’ll be sent a $10 bonus.

There is an additional offer after you’re ready to make a deposit. Spin the wheel to get a deposit match up to 100%. Plus, it has daily rocket boosts and that allow users to supercharge winnings.

Using the $10 Bonus on Tuesday Night

Player Opponent PPG in the Postseason Points Over/Under Prop Jaylen Brown Philadelphia 76ers 26.8 27.5 Jalen Brunson Atlanta Hawks 25.5 26.5 Victor Wembanyama Portland Trail Blazers 22.3 26.5 Joel Embiid Boston Celtics 26.0 25.5 Tyrese Maxey Boston Celtics 25.8 25.5

Before we lock in our entries, let’s look at the board. Handicapping player projections is all about finding the right value, and tonight’s postseason slate features some massive point totals for the league’s top stars.

I’m keeping a close eye on Jaylen Brown, who leads the morning line projections with a consensus 27.5 prop against the Philadelphia 76ers. Brown is averaging an impressive 26.8 points per game, and the Celtics have been thoroughly dominant with a +14.0 Net Rate and a league-best 55.9% Total Rebound Percentage.

On the flip side of that Eastern Conference clash, the Sixers are going to lean heavily on their dynamic duo of Joel Embiid (26.0 PPG) and Tyrese Maxey (25.8 PPG). Both carry consensus props of 25.5 points. Embiid’s prop is particularly noteworthy; the star center is currently listed as Day-To-Day with an abdomen injury, though he is probable to play. Philly will need elite production from both guys to overcome a rocky -14.0 team Net Rate.

Meanwhile, at Madison Square Garden, Jalen Brunson is tagged with a 26.5 points line. He is averaging 25.5 points per game and draws an Atlanta squad that has struggled to a -6.0 Net Rate. Finally, don’t ignore Victor Wembanyama, who commands a 26.5 over/under against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Even though he’s averaging 22.3 points per game so far in the postseason, his scoring upside is massive against a Portland defense holding a poor -10.8 Net Rate. The Spurs need his offense to maintain their strong 10.8 Net Rate.

How to Use the Dabble Promo Code

Ready to build your entries in time for tonight’s April 28 matchup between the Knicks and Hawks? Here is my step-by-step playbook for securing that bonus.

First, you need to create and register a new account here by providing standard personal information. No Dabble promo code is needed.

That’s all it takes to score the $10 bonus. You’ll be among the 4+ million users across the globe that use this DFS app, which has payed out over $3 billion in winnings.