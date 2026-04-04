Cubs-Guardians postponed by rain, setting up a traditional doubleheader on Sunday

CLEVELAND (AP) — The middle game of the weekend series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians was postponed on…

CLEVELAND (AP) — The middle game of the weekend series between the Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Guardians was postponed on Saturday night, two hours before the scheduled first pitch.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday, with the first game beginning at 1:10 p.m. EDT.

It was overcast when the teams and umpire crew met at 5 p.m. EDT, but weather radar showed a large cell of rain and thunderstorms coming in from the West and lasting for at least four hours.

Chicago will send right-hander Edward Cabera (1-0) to the hill against Slade Cecconi (0-1) in the first game.

It will be a matchup of left-handers in the nightcap with the Cubs’ Shota Imanaga (0-1) facing the Guardians’ Parker Messick (1-0).

Imanaga was originally scheduled to pitch on Saturday night against Cecconi.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.