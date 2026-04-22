Coman stars as Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr reaches Asian Champions League Two final

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr crush Qatar’s Al-Ahli 5-1 on Wednesday to reach the Asian Champions League Two final and move…

Cristiano Ronaldo helped Al-Nassr crush Qatar’s Al-Ahli 5-1 on Wednesday to reach the Asian Champions League Two final and move within touching distance of a first major trophy since joining the Saudi club in December 2022.

The 41-year-old Portugal superstar played for 78 minutes and, while he did not score, French international Kingsley Coman’s hat trick inspired a comeback victory in Asia’s second-tier club tournament.

Al-Ahli had a chance to take the lead after seven minutes, but a penalty from former Germany international Julian Draxler was saved by Brazilian goalkeeper Bento.

Four minutes later, the Qatari side went ahead. Sekou Yansane cut inside from the right and curled a low shot into the far corner.

Al-Nassr responded almost immediately, with Coman equalizing from close range after Angelo broke free down the left.

Angelo then put the hosts in front midway through the first half, collecting a pass from Sadio Mane before guiding the ball past the goalkeeper.

Just before the break, Al-Nassr extended its lead as Coman pounced on a loose ball to score from close range.

Coman, who joined from Bayern Munich in 2025, completed his hat trick in the 64th, running onto a pass from Angelo and finishing calmly.

Abdullah Al-Hamdan added a late goal to complete the win.

Al-Nassr, which leads the Saudi Pro League with five games remaining, faces Japan’s Gamba Osaka in the Champions League Two final in Riyadh on May 17.

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