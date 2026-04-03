Colorado visits Dallas after Malinski’s 2-goal game

Colorado Avalanche (49-15-10, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (45-19-12, in the Central Division) Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT…

Colorado Avalanche (49-15-10, in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (45-19-12, in the Central Division)

Dallas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Dallas Stars after Sam Malinski scored two goals in the Avalanche’s 8-6 loss to the Vancouver Canucks.

Dallas has gone 45-19-12 overall with a 16-5-3 record against the Central Division. The Stars lead the Western Conference with 67 power-play goals.

Colorado has a 49-15-10 record overall and a 14-4-5 record in Central Division play. The Avalanche have a +93 scoring differential, with 280 total goals scored and 187 conceded.

Saturday’s game is the fourth meeting between these teams this season. The Stars won 2-1 in a shootout in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jason Robertson has scored 40 goals with 49 assists for the Stars. Mikko Rantanen has two goals and eight assists over the past 10 games.

Cale Makar has 20 goals and 55 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 3-5-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Stars: Sam Steel: out (hip), Tyler Myers: day to day (undisclosed), Michael Bunting: out (lower body), Nathan Bastian: out (hand), Radek Faksa: out (upper-body), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

Avalanche: Cale Makar: out (upper body), Nicolas Roy: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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