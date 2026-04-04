Chicago faces Phoenix, seeks to halt 6-game slide

Phoenix Suns (42-35, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (29-48, 12th in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Sunday, 3:30…

Phoenix Suns (42-35, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (29-48, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup against Phoenix as losers of six games in a row.

The Bulls are 18-21 on their home court. Chicago ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 17.0 fast break points per game led by Matas Buzelis averaging 2.7.

The Suns are 18-20 on the road. Phoenix ranks seventh in the NBA allowing only 111.3 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The Bulls score 116.2 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 111.3 the Suns give up. The Bulls average 112.8 points per game, 8.8 fewer points than the 121.6 the Bulls allow to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Bulls won 105-103 in the last matchup on March 6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Giddey is shooting 44.8% and averaging 17.0 points for the Bulls. Buzelis is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

Devin Booker is averaging 25.7 points and six assists for the Suns. Collin Gillespie is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 2-8, averaging 119.3 points, 44.0 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 130.8 points per game.

Suns: 3-7, averaging 114.7 points, 42.3 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Anfernee Simons: day to day (wrist), Jalen Smith: out for season (calf), Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder), Nick Richards: day to day (elbow), Zach Collins: out for season (toe).

Suns: Haywood Highsmith: day to day (knee), Amir Coffey: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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