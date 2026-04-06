Cavaliers beat Memphis 142-126 as Grizzlies match NBA single-game record with 29 3-pointers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Evan Mobley scored 24 points, Dennis Schroder had 22 points and 11 assists, and the Cleveland…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Evan Mobley scored 24 points, Dennis Schroder had 22 points and 11 assists, and the Cleveland Cavaliers beat Memphis 142-126 on Monday night despite the Grizzlies tying the NBA single-game record with 29 3-pointers.

Cleveland (50-29) reached 50 wins for the second straight season and 14th overall.

Memphis (25-54) shot 29 for 59 (49%) from behind the arc with all nine Grizzlies making a 3-pointer. Memphis’s franchise record for 3-point shooting matched the NBA mark of 29 shared by the Milwaukee Bucks (versus Miami on Dec. 29, 2020) and the Boston Celtics (versus the New York Knicks on Oct. 22, 2024). Adama Bal broke Memphis’ franchise record on the 28th make with 3:25 left and he added another at 1:41.

Cleveland trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half before using a 31-12 run to lead 68-64 at the break. Keon Ellis scored 16 points in the first half, and Mobley and Schroder each added 12. Schroder also had eight assists.

Cleveland outscored Memphis 28-16 over the first eight-plus minutes of the third quarter to build a 96-80 lead. Sam Merrill made a baseline jumper with 0.3 seconds left in the third for a 101-90 lead.

Merrill finished with 21 points for Cleveland and Ellis scored 19. Jarrett Allen moved into eighth place for blocks in franchise history with 431. Donovan Mitchell and James Harden did not play for Cleveland in the second game of a back-to-back.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored 24 points for Memphis, which finished 13-27 at home this season. Dariq Whitehead and Adama Bal each had 20 points off the bench with six 3-pointers. Lucas Williamson added five 3-pointers and 17 points.

Memphis opened the second half with its 14th 3-pointer — in just 28 attempts.

Up next

Cavaliers: Play Wednesday in the first of two games against Atlanta.

Grizzlies: Close the season with three road games, beginning in Denver on Wednesday.

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