Canucks take losing streak into game against the Kings

Vancouver Canucks (22-47-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (32-26-19, in the Pacific Division) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30…

Vancouver Canucks (22-47-8, in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (32-26-19, in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks, on a three-game losing streak, play the Los Angeles Kings.

Los Angeles is 7-5-9 against the Pacific Division and 32-26-19 overall. The Kings have a 24-4-10 record in games they score three or more goals.

Vancouver is 22-47-8 overall and 5-14-2 against the Pacific Division. The Canucks are 7-17-3 in games they serve more penalty minutes than their opponents.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season. The Kings won the previous matchup 4-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Kempe has 32 goals and 37 assists for the Kings. Quinton Byfield has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Filip Hronek has eight goals and 37 assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has eight assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-2-4, averaging three goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Canucks: 1-9-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Kings: Kevin Fiala: out for season (leg), Andrei Kuzmenko: out (meniscus).

Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out for season (hip), Kevin Lankinen: day to day (upper-body), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Evander Kane: day to day (upper-body), Filip Chytil: out (face).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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