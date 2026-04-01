Canadiens take win streak into game against the Rangers

Montreal Canadiens (43-21-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (31-35-9, in the Metropolitan Division) New York; Thursday, 7…

Montreal Canadiens (43-21-10, in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Rangers (31-35-9, in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Montreal Canadiens visit the New York Rangers looking to continue a six-game win streak.

New York has a 12-18-7 record in home games and a 31-35-9 record overall. The Rangers have a 13-16-5 record in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Montreal is 43-21-10 overall and 21-8-8 on the road. The Canadiens rank sixth in league play serving 10.1 penalty minutes per game.

Thursday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season. The Rangers won the previous matchup 5-4 in overtime. Jonathan Tanner Miller scored two goals in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mika Zibanejad has 33 goals and 37 assists for the Rangers. Conor Sheary has four goals and one assist over the past 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has 27 goals and 65 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has scored 10 goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 4-5-1, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 4.5 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Canadiens: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

INJURIES: Rangers: Jonathan Quick: day to day (upper-body), Matt Rempe: out for season (thumb), Urho Vaakanainen: out (upper-body).

Canadiens: Alexandre Carrier: out (upper body), Alexandre Texier: day to day (lower body), Patrik Laine: out (abdomen), Kirby Dach: out (upper body).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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