Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Double Winnings for Sunday NBA Playoffs, MLB Games

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All new users can take advantage of an elite welcome offer ahead of a loaded NBA betting slate today by applying the Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW Sunday.







By activating this offer, users unlock a lucrative promotion to Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers. This is the perfect welcome offer for this time of year, where there are a ton of games across the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and MLB regular season.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW for Double NBA Profits

Caesars Promo Code WTOPDYW New Caesars User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) Terms and Conditions 21+ and Present in Participating States. Date Last Verified April 26th, 2026

Gearing up for the 2025 NBA Postseason action? Before the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors tip off on April 26, 2026, at 1:00 PM EDT, new bettors can secure immense futures prices and daily value with this exclusive welcome offer. Simply apply the promo code WTOPDYW during registration to claim your profit boost tokens.

Whether you plan to back the Cavaliers on the road or support the Raptors at home, these boost tokens allow you to exploit market inefficiencies and maximize your payouts. Lock in your $1 qualifying wager, grab your profit boosts, and get ready to double your winnings while watching the playoff matchup unfold live.

Caesars Sportsbook Welcome Offer Overview

If you are looking to maximize your 2025 NBA Postseason betting strategy, this exclusive offer provides incredible leverage. Available strictly to new Caesars customers, the promotion allows users to activate a “Bet $1, Double Your Winnings Your Next 10 Wagers” bonus. Once you successfully register your new account and place a simple $1 qualifying bet, Caesars will instantly credit your account with ten 100% profit boost tokens.

You can immediately apply these profit boosts to the current NBA playoff slate, making it the perfect companion for the upcoming showdown between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Toronto Raptors. As the teams prepare to clash on April 26, 2026, at 1:00 PM EDT, you can use your newly acquired tokens to effectively double the payouts on your winning wagers throughout the postseason action.

Use Caesars Sportsbook NBA Bonus Today

Matchup Spread Moneyline Total (O/U) Cleveland Cavaliers @ Toronto Raptors CLE -3.5 / TOR +3.5 CLE -164 / TOR +138 220.5 San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers SAS -5.5 / POR +5.5 SAS -205 / POR +170 218.5 Boston Celtics @ Philadelphia 76ers BOS -7.5 / PHI +7.5 BOS -287 / PHI +231 213.5 Los Angeles Lakers @ Houston Rockets LAL +5.5 / HOU -5.5 LAL +157 / HOU -188 207.5

Odds are sourced from Caesars Sportsbook and are accurate as of April 26, 2026.

A $25 max wager on the heaviest favorite’s moneyline—the Boston Celtics at -287—would normally yield approximately $8.71 in profit. Conversely, backing the biggest longshot of the day, the Philadelphia 76ers (+231), would return an impressive $57.75 in profit if they secure the upset victory. Meanwhile, a standard $25 spread bet carrying typical -110 odds pays out $22.73 in winnings. It does stand to reason that applying your 100% profit boost tokens to any of these maximum qualifying bets is a massive value play, as it will effectively double those payouts.

How to Activate the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW

Unlocking this lucrative welcome offer before the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors hit the court is a seamless process. To get started and claim your bonus for the 2025 NBA Postseason, simply follow these quick steps:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Caesars app to your compatible mobile device. Register Your Account: Create and register a new account by providing your standard personal information to verify your identity and location. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, be sure to enter the exclusive promo code WTOPDYW to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by making a deposit using one of Caesars’ many secure banking methods. Place Your First Bet: Navigate to the NBA betting markets and place your first cash wager of $1 or more. You can lock in this qualifying bet on the April 26, 2026, matchup between the Cavaliers and Raptors, or any other eligible postseason game.

Once your initial $1 wager is confirmed, your account will instantly be credited with ten (10) 100% profit boosts. You can immediately begin applying these boosts to your bet slip, successfully doubling your winnings on your next 10 wagers as the playoffs continue.