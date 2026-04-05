Braves play the Diamondbacks leading series 2-1

Atlanta Braves (6-3) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (4-5) Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Martin Perez (0-0, 0.00 ERA,…

Atlanta Braves (6-3) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (4-5)

Phoenix; Sunday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Martin Perez (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.46 WHIP, three strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (0-0, 7.50 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, three strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Diamondbacks -111, Braves -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves lead 2-1 in a four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Arizona went 80-82 overall and 43-38 in home games a season ago. The Diamondbacks scored 4.9 runs per game while giving up 4.8 in the 2025 season.

Atlanta had a 76-86 record overall and a 37-44 record on the road last season. The Braves pitching staff had a collective 4.36 ERA last season while averaging 8.9 strikeouts and 3.3 walks per nine innings.

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Jordan Lawlar: 10-Day IL (wrist), Pavin Smith: 10-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Locklear: 10-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Mena: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Blake Walston: 60-Day IL (elbow), A.J. Puk: 60-Day IL (elbow), Merrill Kelly: 15-Day IL (back), Andrew Saalfrank: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Corbin Burnes: 60-Day IL (elbow), Justin Martinez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Braves: AJ Smith-Shawver: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: 10-Day IL (finger), Spencer Strider: 15-Day IL (oblique), Danny Young: 15-Day IL (elbow), Daysbel Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Murphy: 10-Day IL (hip), Hurston Waldrep: 15-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Schwellenbach: 60-Day IL (elbow), Joe Jimenez: 60-Day IL (knee), Joey Wentz: 60-Day IL (knee)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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