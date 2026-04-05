Blue Jays promote Austin Voth and Joe Mantiply, option Lazaro Estrada and Brendon Little to Triple-A

CHICAGO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays selected right-hander Austin Voth and lefty Joe Mantiply to their major league roster…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays selected right-hander Austin Voth and lefty Joe Mantiply to their major league roster Sunday, and both were available for their game against the White Sox in Chicago.

In a corresponding move, Toronto optioned right-hander Lazaro Estrada and left-hander Brendon Little to Triple-A Buffalo.

The Blue Jays also transferred right-hander Cody Ponce and outfielder Anthony Santander to the 60-day injured list.

Voth is 17-19 with a 4.70 ERA over seven major league seasons. He appeared in one game — a start — with Buffalo this season, allowing two runs in three innings.

Mantiply is 11-13 with a 4.54 ERA over eight seasons in the majors, the past six with Arizona. The 35-year-old pitched in two games with Buffalo this season.

Both Estrada and Little pitched in relief in Toronto’s 6-3 loss to the White Sox on Saturday.

Estrada threw four hitless innings in his season debut, entering in the second inning after opener Mason Fluharty allowed a run in the first.

Little took the loss Saturday, allowing three runs on homers by Munetaka Murakami and Colson Montgomery while getting just one out. He dropped to 0-2 and his ERA is 24.55 through five games this season.

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