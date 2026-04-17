Big one for Mac: Yankees get clutch homer off the bench from slumping Ryan McMahon

NEW YORK (AP) — Stuck in a slump all season, Ryan McMahon found himself on the bench Friday for the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Stuck in a slump all season, Ryan McMahon found himself on the bench Friday for the second consecutive game.

Lo and behold, his only swing was the biggest one of the night.

McMahon entered for defense at third base and then snapped an eighth-inning tie with a two-run homer that sent the New York Yankees to a 4-2 victory over the scuffling Kansas City Royals.

“It felt good, just to do something to help the team win. It’s no secret I’ve been struggling a little bit. So get that off my chest and I feel really good about it,” McMahon said. “I was excited for the opportunity. Just happy to put a good one up.”

It was the first extra-base hit this year for McMahon, who began the night batting .119 (5 for 42) with two RBIs.

“Look, this game will bring you to your knees. Even the best of the best,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

“The good ones handle it and deal with it. But you’re always grinding through, even guys that are going to play in the All-Star Game and have outstanding seasons this year are going to go through stretches where it’s hard and it’s a grind and you’re looking for little things in certain weeks to give you a little bit of confidence.”

Even against Royals right-hander Michael Wacha, the left-handed-hitting McMahon was left out of the starting lineup in favor of Amed Rosario, a right-handed hitter.

Before the game, Boone said McMahon has been working on his swing behind the scenes and the manager insisted he’s seen some positive signs lately. But he also said he’d spoken to McMahon and explained his plan to mostly sit him over the next few games with New York set to face several left-handers and a couple of righties who are particularly tough on left-handed batters — including Wacha.

Boone also said Rosario had earned more opportunities with his productive play.

After the game, Boone was asked if he thought McMahon was motivated by his diminished playing time.

“I don’t think so,” Boone said. “I think he’s been working really hard and, look, I know he hasn’t had necessarily the results, but we do feel like he’s kind of moved the needle in the last week with what he’s working on. So I don’t think it affected anything one way or another.”

McMahon said he probably spent the first six or seven innings taking swings inside.

“You want to play good for the men in the room with you. It doesn’t feel good letting your brothers down, especially the guys you grind with every single day. I’ve been sick and tired of it, honestly,” he said.

The score was tied 2-all when Ben Rice singled off Kansas City reliever Alex Lange with two outs in the eighth. McMahon, who entered at third in the top of the inning, lofted a 2-1 changeup 372 feet the other way to left field, and the ball appeared to get a push from the wind as it cleared the fence.

“So happy for him,” said Rice, who launched a two-run homer in the fourth. “I’m here with him early all the time. We’re always hitting at the same time, like 2 o’clock before the games, and I see all the work he puts into it. He’s a ballplayer, man. He’s going to grind. He’s going to help you in a lot of ways out there and tonight was a great example.”

Boone was thrilled to see McMahon come through.

“You get excited for people,” the skipper said. “It was a huge, huge at-bat, obviously. I think he was hitting for about the whole game down underneath. So, obviously ready for it. Put a good swing on it on a crazy night.”

McMahon, 31, was acquired for two minor league pitchers in a trade with Colorado last July to provide a strong glove at third base and some pop from the left side of the plate.

He was an NL All-Star in 2024 and has 145 homers in 10 major league seasons — including at least 20 in every full season since 2019.

“I think it’s important,” Boone said. “He’s had success in this league for a while, so he knows he’s capable. But when you’re going through it, it can be tough. And I feel like he’s hit a couple of balls to the left where he’s been close like that, and this one he gets enough of it. Yeah, just excited for him to come up in such a big spot.”

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AP freelance writer Larry Fleisher contributed to this report.

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