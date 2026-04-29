BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup, MLB Games

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

Dive into the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and any MLB game today when you redeem the BetRivers promo code WTOP, and claim the best welcome offer available in your state while doing so. With so much going on in the sports world, it is important to get ahead by taking advantaged of the new user promotions offered by the sportsbooks, and BetRivers does not disappoint.







Create a new account, and, from there, BetRivers will use the location from your device to automatically upload the correct offer.

Users in Pennsylvania and Michigan will be able to choose between these three options for the sportsbook or the casino:

100% poker bonus match up to $1,000

Win 1st day or get a bonus back ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) and 500 bonus spins

2nd chance bonus bet up to $500

Those who sign up in New Jersey will have the ability to bet up to $250. If that bet settles as a loss, you will get your stake returned in the form of bonuses. Lastly, West Virginia users will get a casino offer. Win your 1st day or get up to $500 back along with 250 in bonus spins.