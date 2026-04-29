BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Get $500 Bonus for NBA Playoffs, Stanley Cup, MLB Games

Dive into the NBA playoffs, NHL playoffs and any MLB game today when you redeem the BetRivers promo code WTOP, and claim the best welcome offer available in your state while doing so. With so much going on in the sports world, it is important to get ahead by taking advantaged of the new user promotions offered by the sportsbooks, and BetRivers does not disappoint.
Create a new account, and, from there, BetRivers will use the location from your device to automatically upload the correct offer.
Users in Pennsylvania and Michigan will be able to choose between these three options for the sportsbook or the casino:
- 100% poker bonus match up to $1,000
- Win 1st day or get a bonus back ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) and 500 bonus spins
- 2nd chance bonus bet up to $500
Those who sign up in New Jersey will have the ability to bet up to $250. If that bet settles as a loss, you will get your stake returned in the form of bonuses. Lastly, West Virginia users will get a casino offer. Win your 1st day or get up to $500 back along with 250 in bonus spins.
BetRivers Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoff Bonus Wednesday
|BetRivers Promo Code
|WTOP
|New BetRivers User Offer
|PA, MI, NJ, WV Offers
|Terms and Conditions
|New Users 21+ in Eligible States
|Date Last Verified
|April 28th, 2026
While there are multiple welcome offers for all new users, one thing that is constant is that, no matter what state you are located in, you will be able to claim a generous welcome offer to get your new account started off on the right foot.
There are three games today, with two of the teams (Magic and Lakers) up 3-1 with a chance to close it out tonight.
Here is a look at the full schedule for today.
NBA Betting Preview Wednesday via BetRivers
- Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. ET. Magic lead series 3-1
- Toronto Raptors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 p.m. ET. Series tied 2-2
- Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m. ET. Lakers lead series 3-1
Once you have signed up and claimed the best welcome offer available in your state, you can start diving into these games tonight with a bonus in hand, placing your favorite wagers on the NBA playoffs and more.
How to Sign Up With the BetRivers Promo Code WTOP
New customers in four states can complete these easy steps to redeem a bonus for sports betting, casino games and poker:
- Head to the sportsbook using the BetRivers promo code WTOP to activate the best BetRivers promo code offer in your state.
- Fill in the basic account info needed to verify your identity and age. It will ask for your date of birth, email and residential address.
- Make a deposit using a debit card, online banking or another accepted payment method.
- Place a second chance bet, start playing casino games or use your poker bonus.