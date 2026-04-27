BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 NBA for Wolves-Nuggets, Any NBA Playoffs Game

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This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

All new users can redeem a fantastic welcome bonus after unlocking the BetRivers promo code WTOP in time for the three NBA playoff games tonight. This promo code offer comes with a couple different offers depending what state you are located in, but is designed to help you get your account off and running so you can start playing the NBA playoffs and more.



The reward you get from BetRivers depends on your location, which will be picked up from the device you use to register with. Users in Pennsylvania and Michigan will be able to choose between these three options for the sportsbook or the casino:

100% poker bonus match up to $1,000

Win 1st day or get a bonus back ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) and 500 bonus spins

2nd chance bonus bet up to $500

Those who sign up in New Jersey will have the ability to bet up to $250. If that bet settles as a loss, you will get your stake returned in the form of bonuses. Lastly, West Virginia users will get a casino offer. Win your 1st day or get up to $500 back along with 250 in bonus spins.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs Bonus

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP New BetRivers User Offer PA, MI, NJ, WV Offers Terms and Conditions New Users 21+ in Eligible States Date Last Verified April 27th, 2026

As mentioned above, the state you are located in will determine which one of these different types of offers you will receive with BetRivers. So, no matter where you are located, you will be able to redeem this promo code offer to receive a welcome bonus to use for the four NBA playoff games Saturday.

There are three games tonight, with two teams (Timberwolves and Thunder) able to close out the series entirely with a win. The Nuggets will not go down easy against the Timberwolves, of course, and now Minnesota is missing both Anthony Edwards and Donte Divincenzo.

How to Sign Up With the BetRivers Promo Code WTOP

New customers in four states can complete these easy steps to redeem a bonus for sports betting, casino games and poker:

Head to the sportsbook using the BetRivers promo code WTOP to activate the best BetRivers promo code offer in your state. Fill in the basic account info needed to verify your identity and age. It will ask for your date of birth, email and residential address. Make a deposit using a debit card, online banking or another accepted payment method. Place a second chance bet, start playing casino games or use your poker bonus.

NBA Playoff Betting Preview Tonight via BetRivers

With three games on tap for tonight, here is a look at all the odds and lines for these games:

Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic

Moneyline: Pistons -154 | Magic +125 Spread: Pistons -2.5 (-118) | Magic +2.5 (-102) Total (O/U): 213.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Oklahoma City Thunder at Phoenix Suns

Moneyline: Thunder -500 | Suns +375 Spread: Thunder -10.5 (-110) | Suns +10.5 (-110) Total (O/U): 213.5 (Over -110 / Under -110)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Denver Nuggets

Moneyline: Timberwolves +400 | Nuggets -556 Spread: Timberwolves +11.5 (-118) | Nuggets -11.5 (-102) Total (O/U): 222.5 (Over -105 / Under -115)



As mentioned earlier, both the Suns and Nuggets need victories to keep their season alive, while the Pistons are currently down 2-1 and will view tonight as close to a “must-win” game as it gets to avoid going down 3-1.