BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for NBA Playoffs + MLB Games Sunday

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There are four NBA playoff games on Sunday, and you can get in on the action by signing up with the BetRivers promo code WTOP with a bonus in hand. All new users who claim this offer will receive a one of a couple different offers, state dependent, and can use this offer to check out the four NBA playoff games Sunday between the Cavaliers-Raptors, Spurs-Blazers, Celtics-Sixers and Lakers-Rockets.



As mentioned above, there are multiple offers available. It all depends on the state you are located in when you create your new account, and BetRivers will automatically use your device to check your location and upload the correct offer from there. Users in Pennsylvania and Michigan will be able to choose between these three options for the sportsbook or the casino:

100% poker bonus match up to $1,000

Win 1st day or get a bonus back ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) and 500 bonus spins

2nd chance bonus bet up to $500

Those who sign up in New Jersey will have the ability to bet up to $250. If that bet settles as a loss, you will get your stake returned in the form of bonuses. Lastly, West Virginia users will get a casino offer. Win your 1st day or get up to $500 back along with 250 in bonus spins.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP for NBA Playoffs

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP New BetRivers User Offer PA, MI, NJ, WV Offers Terms and Conditions New Users 21+ in Eligible States Date Last Verified April 26th, 2026

While there are multiple welcome offers for all new users, one thing that is constant is that, no matter what state you are located in, you will be able to claim a generous welcome offer to get your new account started off on the right foot.

Today should feature a dramatic day of playoff basketball, as three of the four series are currently 2-1. The Lakers are up 3-0 on the Rockets, but every other series could go either way.

Here is a look at the full schedule for today.

NBA Betting Preview Sunday via BetRivers

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors, 1 p.m. ET

San Antonio Spurs vs Portland Trail Blazers, 3:30 p.m. ET

Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Houston Rockets, 9:30 p.m. ET

We will have to monitor the status of a couple injury situations heading into these games today, with Victor Wembanyama, Joel Embiid and Austin Reaves all with their status up in the air.

How to Sign Up With the BetRivers Promo Code WTOP

New customers in four states can complete these easy steps to redeem a bonus for sports betting, casino games and poker: