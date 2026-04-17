BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Claim $500 Bonus for NBA, NHL, MLB This Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you create a new account using the BetRivers promo code WTOP, you will be able to redeem one of several offers depending on your physical location. With Hornets vs. Magic and Warriors vs. Suns in the NBA Play-In Tournament alongside today’s MLB slate, you have tons of betting opportunities within the app. Click here to sign up.

For today, the attention is all on the NBA Play-In Tournament. Today’s winners will advance to the playoff bracket as the No. 8 seeds in their conferences.

In the Eastern Conference, the Charlotte Hornets will visit the Orlando Magic. The Hornets snuck past the Heat in a thrilling game on Tuesday to save their season. Now they are a win away from going to the playoffs. The Magic are fresh off of a disappointing performance against the 76ers, which has them in this win-or-go-home situation. Later, the Warriors will try to pull off another upset on the road against a Suns team that narrowly lost to the Trail Blazers earlier in the tournament. The Warriors pulled off a heroic 13-point comeback in what might be one of the last great memories for the core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and company. In addition to these play-in games, you can wager on tonight’s MLB slate with this offer from BetRivers. Let’s go through each of the possible rewards you can redeem.

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Up To $500 In Bonuses

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP New BetRivers User Offer Offer Depends On State Terms and Conditions Of Age In Eligible State Offer Verified April 17th

New users in PA and MI have three choices when they sign up, so let’s go through those offers first:

Bonus bet up to $500

100% poker bonus match up to $1,000

Win your day ($250 in PA and $500 in MI) + get 500 in bonus spins

NJ users will get a $250 first bet to use for any NBA Play-In Tournament or MLB game. Meanwhile, WV users get a casino offer. This allows you to win your first day in the casino or get up to $500 back along with 250 in bonus spins.

BetRivers NBA Play-In Odds Tonight

Before you sign up, it is a good time to take a look at the basic betting odds (spread, moneyline, total) for tonight’s NBA Play-In slate:

Charlotte Hornets: -3.5 (-114) / -165 / O218.5 (-108)

Orlando Magic: +3.5 (-109) / +132 / U218.5 (-113)

Golden State Warriors: +3.5 (-114) / +128 / O219.5 (-110)

Phoenix Suns: -3.5 (-109) / -159 / U219.5 (-110)

Despite being the road team, the Hornets come in as the favorite tonight. The reason being their stronger advanced metrics on the season. Charlotte boasts a 4.9 Net Rating compared to Orlando’s 0.6 mark in the regular season. Later on, the Suns (1.4 Net Rating) are favorites against the Warriors (-0.5 Net Rating).

BetRivers Promo Code WTOP: Steps To Sign Up

To get started with this offer, click here and go to the registration page. There, you will be asked to provide basic identifying information, like your legal name, date of birth, mailing address and more. Make sure you input the promo code WTOP when prompted, too. If you are in PA or MI, choose the offer you prefer. After you go through those steps, you will have to complete an initial deposit. Then, start using your reward to bet on tonight’s games or play casino games with BetRivers.