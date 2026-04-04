BetRivers Promo Code: Get $500 Bonus for Final Four Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than the thrill of a massive college basketball Final Four, and tonight, we’ve got a real chance at a nice pay day. We are heading to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, for two elite matchups: Michigan vs. Arizona and Illinois vs. UConn. If you are looking to elevate your handicapping and move beyond simple wagers, sign up here to unlock the latest BetRivers promo code offer.

New players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia can activate a second chance bet. This wager can bet up to $500 in PA and MI, $250 in NJ and $100 in WV. It comes along with other welcome offers for the online casino, such as bonus spins.

BetRivers Promo Code for College Basketball

Before we start building our tickets for tonight’s blockbuster games at Lucas Oil Stadium, let’s get the logistics out of the way. I always tell my readers to know exactly what they are claiming before looking at the morning line. Review the table below, which outlines the specific BetRivers promo code offers.

BetRivers Promo Code Sign Up Through the Links on This Page Michigan $500 Second-Chance Bet New Jersey $250 Second-Chance Bet Pennsylvania $500 Second-Chance Bet West Virginia $100 Second-Chance Bet Date Last Verified April 4, 2026

Use Second-Chance Bet for Either Final Four Matchup

I love using this as a safety net for an introductory college basketball wager. Simply place your first bet, and if it happens to lose, BetRivers refunds your entire initial stake in the form of bonus bets. This guarantees you a second opportunity to attack the board and chase bigger payouts.

You could elect to use your bonus for the title game on Monday. And we recommend checking for new in-app bonuses over the weekend.

Odds for Illinois vs. UConn and Michigan vs. Arizona

Now for the fun part: handicapping tonight’s Final Four slate in Indianapolis. Here is the schedule and current consensus odds for our premier matchups:

#13 Illinois Fighting Illini vs. #7 UConn Huskies

Moneyline: Illinois -132 | UConn +111

Illinois -132 | UConn +111 Spread: Illinois -1.5 (-116) | UConn +1.5 (-104)

Illinois -1.5 (-116) | UConn +1.5 (-104) Total: 139.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

#3 Michigan Wolverines vs. #2 Arizona Wildcats

Moneyline: Michigan -122 | Arizona +102

Michigan -122 | Arizona +102 Spread: Michigan -1.5 (-109) | Arizona +1.5 (-111)

Michigan -1.5 (-109) | Arizona +1.5 (-111) Total: 157.5 (Over -110 | Under -110)

Michigan enters as a slight 1.5-point favorite in this neutral-court battle, fueled by the highly efficient play of Yaxel Lendeborg. Arizona answers back with a dynamic scoring attack led by Brayden Burries and Koa Peat.

In the other heavyweight bout, the UConn Huskies meet the Illinois Fighting Illini as rare underdogs. UConn will lean heavily on frontcourt star Tarris Reed Jr., who has been an absolute force this postseason. He will test an Illinois squad anchored by Keaton Wagler and David Mirkovic. Expect a physical, tightly contested battle reflecting the narrow 1.5-point spread.

How to Activate This BetRivers Promo Code Offers

Getting started in time for tonight’s tip-off is a quick and straightforward process. I’m placing these bets right alongside you, so follow this simple playbook to claim your reward:

Sign Up: Navigate to the BetRivers platform here and opt to create and register a new account. You will be prompted to enter standard personal information to verify your identity. Fund Your Account: Once your registration is complete, head over to the cashier section. You must deposit at least $10 using one of BetRivers’ secure payment methods to fuel your account. Place Your Wager: With your account funded and the code applied, place your qualifying bet on tonight’s top-tier college basketball matchups to fully activate the offer and start chasing those payouts.

If your first bet happens to lose, a bonus of the same amount will be added to your account.

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