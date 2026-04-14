All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 9 7 .563 — New York 9 7 .563 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 9 7 .563 — New York 9 7 .563 — Tampa Bay 8 7 .533 ½ Toronto 6 9 .400 2½ Boston 6 10 .375 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 10 7 .588 — Minnesota 10 7 .588 — Detroit 7 9 .438 2½ Kansas City 7 9 .438 2½ Chicago 6 10 .375 3½

West Division

W L Pct GB Texas 9 7 .563 — Athletics 8 8 .500 1 Los Angeles 8 9 .471 1½ Seattle 8 9 .471 1½ Houston 6 11 .353 3½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 10 7 .588 — Miami 9 8 .529 1 Philadelphia 8 8 .500 1½ Washington 7 9 .438 2½ New York 7 10 .412 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 10 6 .625 — Cincinnati 9 7 .563 1 Milwaukee 8 7 .533 1½ St. Louis 8 8 .500 2 Chicago 7 9 .438 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 12 4 .750 — San Diego 10 6 .625 2 Arizona 9 8 .529 3½ Colorado 6 10 .375 6 San Francisco 6 10 .375 6

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Athletics 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Detroit 8, Miami 2

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 6, San Francisco 2

Minnesota 8, Toronto 2

L.A. Angels 9, Cincinnati 6

Boston 9, St. Louis 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Texas 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 13, Cleveland 1

Monday’s Games

Seattle 6, Houston 2

Baltimore 9, Arizona 7

Minnesota 13, Boston 6

N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 10

Cleveland 9, St. Louis 3

Texas 8, Athletics 1

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City (Ragans 0-3) at Detroit (Valdez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Gray 2-0) at Minnesota (Abel 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0) at St. Louis (McGreevy 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 1-1) at Houston (Gordon 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-1) at San Diego (King 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Texas (Gore 2-0) at Athletics (Springs 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Athletics 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Detroit 8, Miami 2

Baltimore 6, San Francisco 2

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Angels 9, Cincinnati 6

Washington 8, Milwaukee 6

Boston 9, St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 6

San Diego 7, Colorado 2

Texas 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 13, Cleveland 1

Monday’s Games

Baltimore 9, Arizona 7

Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 7

Pittsburgh 16, Washington 5

Miami 10, Atlanta 4

Cleveland 9, St. Louis 3

L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 0

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Martin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Ray 2-1) at Cincinnati (Singer 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Mikolas 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Meyer 1-0) at Atlanta (López 1-0), 7:15 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-1), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0) at St. Louis (McGreevy 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Lorenzen 1-1) at Houston (Gordon 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Woo 0-1) at San Diego (King 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-1), 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Arizona at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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