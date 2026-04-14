All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|New York
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Tampa Bay
|8
|7
|.533
|½
|Toronto
|6
|9
|.400
|2½
|Boston
|6
|10
|.375
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Minnesota
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Detroit
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Kansas City
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|3½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Texas
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Athletics
|8
|8
|.500
|1
|Los Angeles
|8
|9
|.471
|1½
|Seattle
|8
|9
|.471
|1½
|Houston
|6
|11
|.353
|3½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Miami
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|Philadelphia
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Washington
|7
|9
|.438
|2½
|New York
|7
|10
|.412
|3
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Cincinnati
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Milwaukee
|8
|7
|.533
|1½
|St. Louis
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|7
|9
|.438
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|12
|4
|.750
|—
|San Diego
|10
|6
|.625
|2
|Arizona
|9
|8
|.529
|3½
|Colorado
|6
|10
|.375
|6
|San Francisco
|6
|10
|.375
|6
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Athletics 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Detroit 8, Miami 2
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Baltimore 6, San Francisco 2
Minnesota 8, Toronto 2
L.A. Angels 9, Cincinnati 6
Boston 9, St. Louis 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Texas 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 13, Cleveland 1
Monday’s Games
Seattle 6, Houston 2
Baltimore 9, Arizona 7
Minnesota 13, Boston 6
N.Y. Yankees 11, L.A. Angels 10
Cleveland 9, St. Louis 3
Texas 8, Athletics 1
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-0), 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City (Ragans 0-3) at Detroit (Valdez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Weathers 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Gray 2-0) at Minnesota (Abel 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay (McClanahan 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Schultz 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0) at St. Louis (McGreevy 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Lorenzen 1-1) at Houston (Gordon 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 0-1) at San Diego (King 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Texas (Gore 2-0) at Athletics (Springs 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 1:40 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Athletics 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Detroit 8, Miami 2
Baltimore 6, San Francisco 2
Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Angels 9, Cincinnati 6
Washington 8, Milwaukee 6
Boston 9, St. Louis 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 6
San Diego 7, Colorado 2
Texas 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 13, Cleveland 1
Monday’s Games
Baltimore 9, Arizona 7
Philadelphia 13, Chicago Cubs 7
Pittsburgh 16, Washington 5
Miami 10, Atlanta 4
Cleveland 9, St. Louis 3
L.A. Dodgers 4, N.Y. Mets 0
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona (Kelly 0-0) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-0), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Martin 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco (Ray 2-1) at Cincinnati (Singer 0-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Mikolas 0-3) at Pittsburgh (Keller 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Meyer 1-0) at Atlanta (López 1-0), 7:15 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Milwaukee (Misiorowski 1-1), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Cantillo 1-0) at St. Louis (McGreevy 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
Colorado (Lorenzen 1-1) at Houston (Gordon 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Woo 0-1) at San Diego (King 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (McLean 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Yamamoto 2-1), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Arizona at Baltimore, 12:35 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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