All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|New York
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Tampa Bay
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Boston
|6
|9
|.400
|2
|Toronto
|6
|9
|.400
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Minnesota
|9
|7
|.563
|—
|Detroit
|7
|9
|.438
|2
|Kansas City
|7
|9
|.438
|2
|Chicago
|6
|10
|.375
|3
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Texas
|8
|7
|.533
|—
|Los Angeles
|8
|8
|.500
|½
|Seattle
|7
|9
|.438
|1½
|Houston
|6
|10
|.375
|2½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|11
|6
|.647
|—
|Miami
|8
|8
|.500
|2½
|Philadelphia
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|Washington
|7
|8
|.467
|3
|New York
|7
|9
|.438
|3½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Pittsburgh
|9
|6
|.600
|—
|Cincinnati
|9
|7
|.563
|½
|Milwaukee
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|St. Louis
|8
|7
|.533
|1
|Chicago
|7
|8
|.467
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|San Diego
|10
|6
|.625
|1½
|Arizona
|9
|7
|.563
|2½
|Colorado
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|San Francisco
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 6, Miami 1
Minnesota 7, Toronto 4
Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 0
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3
Athletics 11, N.Y. Mets 6
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 10 innings
Cleveland 6, Atlanta 0
Baltimore 6, San Francisco 2
Boston 7, St. Louis 1
L.A. Dodgers 6, Texas 3
Seattle 8, Houston 7
Sunday’s Games
Athletics 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Detroit 8, Miami 2
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Baltimore 6, San Francisco 2
Minnesota 8, Toronto 2
L.A. Angels 9, Cincinnati 6
Boston 9, St. Louis 3
Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5
Seattle 6, Houston 1
Texas 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 13, Cleveland 1
Monday’s Games
Houston (Burrows 1-2) at Seattle (Kirby 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Arizona (Nelson 1-1) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-0), 6:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Crochet 2-1) at Minnesota (Ober 1-0), 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
Texas (Eovaldi 1-2) at Athletics (Severino 0-1), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Arizona 3
Detroit 6, Miami 1
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings
Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3
Athletics 11, N.Y. Mets 6
Washington 3, Milwaukee 1
Cleveland 6, Atlanta 0
Baltimore 6, San Francisco 2
Boston 7, St. Louis 1
San Diego 9, Colorado 5
L.A. Dodgers 6, Texas 3
Sunday’s Games
Athletics 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Detroit 8, Miami 2
Baltimore 6, San Francisco 2
Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3
L.A. Angels 9, Cincinnati 6
Washington 8, Milwaukee 6
Boston 9, St. Louis 3
Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 6
San Diego 7, Colorado 2
Texas 5, L.A. Dodgers 2
Atlanta 13, Cleveland 1
Monday’s Games
Arizona (Nelson 1-1) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-0), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.
Washington (Cavalli 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Miami (Pérez 1-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 1-1), 7:15 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 7:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.
Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Cleveland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
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