All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 8 7 .533 — New York 8 7 .533 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 8 7 .533 — New York 8 7 .533 — Tampa Bay 8 7 .533 — Boston 6 9 .400 2 Toronto 6 9 .400 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 9 7 .563 — Minnesota 9 7 .563 — Detroit 7 9 .438 2 Kansas City 7 9 .438 2 Chicago 6 10 .375 3

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 8 7 .533 — Texas 8 7 .533 — Los Angeles 8 8 .500 ½ Seattle 7 9 .438 1½ Houston 6 10 .375 2½

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 11 6 .647 — Miami 8 8 .500 2½ Philadelphia 7 8 .467 3 Washington 7 8 .467 3 New York 7 9 .438 3½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Pittsburgh 9 6 .600 — Cincinnati 9 7 .563 ½ Milwaukee 8 7 .533 1 St. Louis 8 7 .533 1 Chicago 7 8 .467 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 11 4 .733 — San Diego 10 6 .625 1½ Arizona 9 7 .563 2½ Colorado 6 10 .375 5½ San Francisco 6 10 .375 5½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 6, Miami 1

Minnesota 7, Toronto 4

Kansas City 2, Chicago White Sox 0

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3

Athletics 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 10 innings

Cleveland 6, Atlanta 0

Baltimore 6, San Francisco 2

Boston 7, St. Louis 1

L.A. Dodgers 6, Texas 3

Seattle 8, Houston 7

Sunday’s Games

Athletics 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Detroit 8, Miami 2

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Baltimore 6, San Francisco 2

Minnesota 8, Toronto 2

L.A. Angels 9, Cincinnati 6

Boston 9, St. Louis 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Kansas City 5

Seattle 6, Houston 1

Texas 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 13, Cleveland 1

Monday’s Games

Houston (Burrows 1-2) at Seattle (Kirby 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Nelson 1-1) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Kikuchi 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Warren 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Crochet 2-1) at Minnesota (Ober 1-0), 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Texas (Eovaldi 1-2) at Athletics (Severino 0-1), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Texas at Athletics, 9:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Philadelphia 4, Arizona 3

Detroit 6, Miami 1

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3, 11 innings

Cincinnati 7, L.A. Angels 3

Athletics 11, N.Y. Mets 6

Washington 3, Milwaukee 1

Cleveland 6, Atlanta 0

Baltimore 6, San Francisco 2

Boston 7, St. Louis 1

San Diego 9, Colorado 5

L.A. Dodgers 6, Texas 3

Sunday’s Games

Athletics 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Detroit 8, Miami 2

Baltimore 6, San Francisco 2

Arizona 4, Philadelphia 3

L.A. Angels 9, Cincinnati 6

Washington 8, Milwaukee 6

Boston 9, St. Louis 3

Chicago Cubs 7, Pittsburgh 6

San Diego 7, Colorado 2

Texas 5, L.A. Dodgers 2

Atlanta 13, Cleveland 1

Monday’s Games

Arizona (Nelson 1-1) at Baltimore (Rogers 2-0), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Assad 1-0) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 1-1), 6:40 p.m.

Washington (Cavalli 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Skenes 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Miami (Pérez 1-1) at Atlanta (Holmes 1-1), 7:15 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 1-1) at St. Louis (Liberatore 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Wrobleski 1-0), 10:10 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Arizona at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Miami at Atlanta, 7:15 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Cleveland at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Colorado at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

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