Barcelona clinches seventh straight women’s Spanish league title with 4-1 win over Espanyol

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona won its seventh straight women’s Spanish league title on Wednesday with a 4-1 victory over…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona won its seventh straight women’s Spanish league title on Wednesday with a 4-1 victory over Espanyol.

The win gave Barcelona an insurmountable 16-point lead over second-place Real Madrid.

It is the 11th league title for the Catalan club.

Barcelona has won 25 of its 26 matches in this year’s competition. Its only setback was a 1-0 defeat at Real Sociedad in November.

The team, coached by Pere Romeu and led by players such as Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí and Caroline Graham Hansen, has scored 116 goals and conceded seven, with a goal difference of 109. The goal difference for Madrid is 38.

Carla Juliá put Barcelona ahead two minutes into the match against Espanyol. Graham Hansen added to the lead before halftime and Martine Fenger netted twice after the break.

Espanyol, sitting in 11th place, had equalized with a penalty converted by Laia Ballesté in the 28th.

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