Atlantic Division foes meet when Sabres host the Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning (48-22-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (46-23-8, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Monday,…

Tampa Bay Lightning (48-22-6, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (46-23-8, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in a matchup of Atlantic Division teams.

Buffalo has a 46-23-8 record overall and a 15-6-4 record in Atlantic Division games. The Sabres rank seventh in league play serving 9.8 penalty minutes per game.

Tampa Bay is 14-6-1 against the Atlantic Division and 48-22-6 overall. The Lightning have a +64 scoring differential, with 273 total goals scored and 209 conceded.

Monday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Sabres won 8-7 in the previous meeting. Josh Doan led the Sabres with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rasmus Dahlin has 18 goals and 51 assists for the Sabres. Tage Thompson has four goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Nikita Kucherov has 42 goals and 83 assists for the Lightning. Jake Guentzel has scored seven goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, four penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Lightning: 7-1-2, averaging four goals, 6.5 assists, 5.2 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: Jiri Kulich: out for season (ear), Sam Carrick: out (arm), Justin Danforth: out (lower body), Noah Ostlund: day to day (upper-body).

Lightning: Brandon Hagel: day to day (undisclosed), Max Crozier: out (abdomen), Dominic James: out (leg), Declan Carlile: out (undisclosed), Victor Hedman: out (personal), Scott Sabourin: day to day (undisclosed).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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