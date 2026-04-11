Atlanta visits Miami for conference showdown

Atlanta Hawks (46-35, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (42-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Sunday, 6…

Atlanta Hawks (46-35, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (42-39, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6.5; over/under is 243.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jalen Johnson and the Atlanta Hawks visit Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat on Sunday.

The Heat have gone 9-7 against division opponents. Miami ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 54.3 points per game in the paint led by Jaime Jaquez Jr. averaging 9.7.

The Hawks are 9-6 against opponents from the Southeast Division. Atlanta averages 118.5 points and has outscored opponents by 2.8 points per game.

The Heat score 120.6 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 115.7 the Hawks give up. The Hawks average 14.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than the Heat allow.

The two teams play for the fourth time this season. The Heat defeated the Hawks 128-97 in their last meeting on Feb. 21. Tyler Herro led the Heat with 24 points, and Onyeka Okongwu led the Hawks with 22 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kel’el Ware is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 9.0 rebounds for the Heat. Adebayo is averaging 18.1 points and 10.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Dyson Daniels is shooting 51.7% and averaging 11.9 points for the Hawks. Nickeil Alexander-Walker is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 4-6, averaging 122.6 points, 42.6 rebounds, 30.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.1 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 122.9 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.0 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Davion Mitchell: out (shoulder), Nikola Jovic: out (ankle), Norman Powell: out (groin), Tyler Herro: out (foot), Dru Smith: out (foot).

Hawks: Jock Landale: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.