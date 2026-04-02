Atlanta plays Brooklyn on 3-game win streak

Atlanta Hawks (44-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (18-58, 14th in the Eastern Conference) New York; Friday,…

Atlanta Hawks (44-33, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (18-58, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory against Brooklyn.

The Nets have gone 12-33 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn has a 12-39 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Hawks have gone 25-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is second in the league scoring 18.3 fast break points per game. Nickeil Alexander-Walker leads the Hawks averaging 4.0.

The Nets’ 13.2 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 13.0 per game the Hawks allow. The Hawks’ 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than the Nets have given up to their opponents (49.4%).

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. In the last matchup on March 12 the Hawks won 108-97 led by 21 points from Jalen Johnson, while Josh Minott scored 24 points for the Nets.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nic Claxton is averaging 11.7 points, seven rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Nets. Ziaire Williams is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Johnson is scoring 22.8 points per game with 10.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists for the Hawks. Alexander-Walker is averaging 24.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 53.5% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 1-9, averaging 100.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points per game.

Hawks: 8-2, averaging 122.3 points, 43.9 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Danny Wolf: out (ankle), Egor Demin: out for season (foot), Day’Ron Sharpe: out for season (thumb), Terance Mann: day to day (achilles), Michael Porter Jr.: out (hamstring).

Hawks: Jock Landale: day to day (ankle).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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