Alex Bowman cleared to return at Bristol after vertigo sidelined him for 4 races

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Bowman has been cleared to return to the NASCAR race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Alex Bowman has been cleared to return to the NASCAR race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway after missing four races with vertigo.

Hendrick Motorsports announced Thursday that Bowman will drive the No. 48 Chevrolet on Sunday at the Tennessee track.

“It’s been tough being out of the car, but we all wanted to make sure I was 100% ready before returning,” Bowman said. “I feel really good, and I’m excited about being at the track with my team and getting back to racing.”

Bowman had to exit his car during the March 1 race at Circuit of the Americas because of the symptoms of vertigo. He was replaced by Myatt Snider that day.

Anthony Alfredo replaced Bowman at Phoenix, and Justin Allgaier has driven the past three races for Bowman as he recovered.

Hendrick Motorsports said Bowman was cleared to return after turning laps in a street car at a road course in North Carolina before practicing pit stops, racing in a simulator and passing a medical evaluation.

“We’re proud of Alex and the way he’s handled this situation,” HMS president Jeff Andrews said. “He’s put a lot of work into his recovery and followed the medical team’s plan every step of the way. From the outset, our goal was to prioritize his health and have him return when he was fully recovered and medically cleared. We’re looking forward to seeing Alex back in his race car this weekend.”

Bowman’s chances of making the playoffs are likely already over. Under the previous points system, Bowman could have had the chance to make the postseason by winning a regular-season race. NASCAR’s modified format for the 2026 season is no longer win-and-in and the top 16 drivers in the points standings make the playoffs.

Bowman is 144 points back of 16th.

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