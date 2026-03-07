Wild back Gustavsson with a 2nd-period burst in a 4-2 victory over the Golden Knights

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves and the Minnesota Wild scored three goals in a 3:07 span…

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Filip Gustavsson made 30 saves and the Minnesota Wild scored three goals in a 3:07 span in the second period in a 4-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday night.

Third in the Central Division, Minnesota improved to 3-2 since the Olympic break. Vegas is second in the Pacific Division.

Mats Zuccarello opened the second-period scoring spree at 5:18 on a wrist shot. Zach Bogosian followed with a slap shot at 8:07, and newcomer Michael McCarron had a tip-in at 8:25. Vladimir Tarasenko scored with 4:18 left in the third, with McCarron assisting in his Wild debut.

Pavel Dorofeyev and Mitch Marner had third-period goals for Vegas, and Akira Schmid stopped 20 shots. Dorofeyev scored his 30th of the season, ending Gustavsson’s shutout bid with a power-play goal at 2:17.

Robby Fabbri and Bobby Brink also made their Wild debuts following trades. Minnesota also acquired Nick Foligno from Chicago at the trade deadline. He’ll join younger brother Marcus with the Wild.

Nic Dowd and Cole Smith made their Vegas debuts. Dowd came over Friday from Washington. The Golden Knights placed forward Mark Stone on injured reserve Thursday because of an upper-body injury.

Wild: At Colorado on Sunday.

Golden Knights: Host Edmonton on Sunday night.

