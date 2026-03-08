Westbrook stacks another triple-double in Kings 126-110 win over Bulls

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his NBA-record 208th career triple-double,…

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Russell Westbrook had 23 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for his NBA-record 208th career triple-double, and the Sacramento Kings beat the Chicago Bulls 126-110 on Sunday night.

Westbrook shot 7 of 17 with three 3-pointers in 35 minutes. It’s the fourth triple-double of the season for the 37-year-old, who moved within one assist of passing Mark Jackson for sixth on the NBA’s all-time list.

Westbrook’s triple-doubles are an ongoing record for the nine-time All-Star and came six days after he ripped into the Sacramento media for the narrative around the Kings this season.

Denver center and three-time MVP Nikola Jokic has the second-most triple-doubles in the NBA with 181.

Rookie center Maxine Raynaud added 26 points and 11 rebounds. Malik Monk scored 30 points, Daeqwon Plowden had 16 and Precious Achiuwa added 13 to help the Kings to their third win in 23 games.

Collin Sexton made seven 3-pointers and scored 28 points off the bench for the Bulls. Josh Giddey had a triple-double with 15 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists. Matas Buzelis scored 20 points and Nick Richards had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Playing before a half-filled home crowd, the Kings built an early double-digit lead that was never threatened.

Sacramento outscored the Bulls 68-36 in the paint.

Raynaud (18 points), Monk (14) and Westbrook (10) got the Kings going in the first half. The trio shot a combined 16-for-29, sparking Sacramento to a 65-51 halftime lead.

Up next

Bulls: Play Tuesday at Golden State.

Kings: Host the Pacers on Tuesday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.