Vancouver looks to end home skid in game against Nashville

Nashville Predators (29-27-8, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (19-37-8, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks take on the Nashville Predators looking to end their five-game home losing streak.

Vancouver has a 19-37-8 record overall and a 6-20-5 record on its home ice. The Canucks have a 6-13-3 record in games their opponents serve fewer penalty minutes.

Nashville is 29-27-8 overall and 12-14-5 on the road. The Predators have conceded 218 goals while scoring 188 for a -30 scoring differential.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season. The Canucks won 5-4 in overtime in the previous matchup. Evander Kane led the Canucks with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake DeBrusk has 14 goals and 18 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Ryan O’Reilly has 22 goals and 39 assists for the Predators. Steven Stamkos has scored six goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 1-6-3, averaging 2.2 goals, four assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Predators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.5 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Predators: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

