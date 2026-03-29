Utah plays Cleveland, looks to break home slide

Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (21-54, 14th in the Western Conference) Salt Lake City;…

Cleveland Cavaliers (46-28, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (21-54, 14th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Monday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Utah plays Cleveland looking to stop its three-game home losing streak.

The Jazz are 13-25 in home games. Utah is first in the Western Conference with 29.4 assists per game led by Isaiah Collier averaging 7.2.

The Cavaliers are 22-14 on the road. Cleveland ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 2.6.

The Jazz score 117.4 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 115.2 the Cavaliers allow. The Cavaliers average 14.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than the Jazz allow.

The teams square off for the second time this season. In the last matchup on Jan. 13 the Jazz won 123-112 led by 32 points from Keyonte George, while Donovan Mitchell scored 21 points for the Cavaliers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is averaging 10.9 points and seven rebounds for the Jazz. Brice Sensabaugh is averaging 18.6 points over the last 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 24.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Mitchell is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 1-9, averaging 117.2 points, 41.0 rebounds, 29.2 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 128.8 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 123.2 points, 44.0 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.5 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Lauri Markkanen: out (hip), Isaiah Collier: day to day (hamstring), Keyonte George: out (leg), Walker Kessler: out for season (shoulder), Jusuf Nurkic: out for season (nose), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out for season (knee).

Cavaliers: Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (groin), Dean Wade: day to day (ankle), Jaylon Tyson: day to day (toe).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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