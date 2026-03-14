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US midfielder Tyler Adams out of Bournemouth squad for game at Burnley

The Associated Press

March 14, 2026, 10:53 AM

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Tyler Adams was not in Bournemouth’s matchday squad for its Premier League game at Burnley on Saturday.

The United States midfielder, who returned last month from an MCL tear, had not been listed in the team’s injury update ahead of the trip to Turf Moor.

Adams played the full game in the Cherries’ most-recent outing — a 0-0 draw with Brentford on March 3.

On Friday, Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola said there were no new injuries in the team.

“We will have all the ones that were available in the last game, against Brentford,” he said.

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AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

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