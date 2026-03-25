Torrent beat the Sirens 4-1 in the Takeover Tour for 2nd win away from home

CHICAGO (AP) — Theresa Schafzahl, Danielle Serdachny and Cayla Barnes each scored in the first period and the Seattle Torrent…

CHICAGO (AP) — Theresa Schafzahl, Danielle Serdachny and Cayla Barnes each scored in the first period and the Seattle Torrent beat the New York Sirens 4-1 on Wednesday night in the Takeover Tour for their second win away from home this season.

Seattle (6-1-2-13) scored the game’s first goal for just the sixth time this season — after entering tied with Vancouver for fewest in the PHWL.

Schafzahl scored her first goal since being traded to Seattle on a nice wraparound for a 1-0 lead and she assisted on two other goals. Serdachny made it 2-0 to reach four points (two goals, two assists) in her last six games.

Seattle went ahead 3-0 when Julia Gosling found a wide-open Cayla Barnes at the back door for an easy finish.

Alex Carpenter, who scored Seattle’s only goal over the previous two games, scored her ninth of the season midway through the third to regain a three-goal lead.

New York (8-0-3-11) has just four wins away from home this season, with two coming as the home team in the Takeover Tour.

Sarah Fillier scored her fifth goal of the season for New York and 17th of her career.

Up next

New York plays its fifth and final Takeover Tour game on Saturday against Montreal in Detroit.

Seattle returns home to play Ottawa on Sunday.

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AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

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