Thunder beat the Nets 121-92 for a 10th straight win as Gilgeous-Alexander scores 20

NEW YORK (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-92 on…

NEW YORK (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 20 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Brooklyn Nets 121-92 on Wednesday night for their 10th straight win.

Gilgeous-Alexander was 8 of 9 from the field and was subbed out with 4:28 remaining in the third quarter with the Thunder leading by 38. The reigning NBA MVP extended his NBA-record of 62 consecutive road games with at least 20 points.

Jared McCain had 26 points and Aaron Wiggins finished 17 for the Thunder, who led by as many as 42 and never trailed in the second game of a back-to-back.

Jalen Wilson had 15 points off the bench and rookie Nolan Traore was the lone starter in double figures with 13 for the Nets, who have lost their last five games and 15 of 17. Leading scorer Michael Porter Jr. (ankle) missed his fourth straight game.

Oklahoma City shot 53% from the field and 40% from long distance to improve to a league-best 25-8 on the road.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored 16 of his 20 points in the first half to help Oklahoma City take a 60-24 lead at halftime.

The 24 points were the second-fewest in the first half of a game in NBA history. Phoenix scored 22 points against the Los Angeles Lakers on Jan. 3, 2016. Brooklyn’s 11 first quarter points tied a franchise record last set against the Lakers in Los Angeles on March 21, 2024.

The Thunder led 28-11 at the end of the first quarter as they benefited from a woeful Nets offense that shot just 20% from the field.

Prior to the game, coach Jordi Fernández announced that rookie Egor Demin had undergone a nonsurgical procedure to treat the plantar fasciitis on his left foot.

Up Next

Thunder: Continue their five-game road trip at the Washington Wizards on Saturday.

Nets: Host the New York Knicks on Friday.

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