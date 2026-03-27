Stars take 4-game losing streak into matchup with the Penguins

Dallas Stars (43-18-11, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (36-20-16, in the Metropolitan Division) Pittsburgh; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT…

Dallas Stars (43-18-11, in the Central Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (36-20-16, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars enter the matchup against the Pittsburgh Penguins after losing four in a row.

Pittsburgh is 36-20-16 overall and 17-11-8 in home games. The Penguins have a +26 scoring differential, with 244 total goals scored and 218 allowed.

Dallas has a 43-18-11 record overall and a 21-8-7 record in road games. The Stars have gone 21-4-2 in games they score at least one power-play goal.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Stars won 3-2 in a shootout in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has scored 28 goals with 36 assists for the Penguins. Erik Karlsson has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games.

Wyatt Johnston has 40 goals and 38 assists for the Stars. Matt Duchene has two goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-3-2, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

Stars: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: Sidney Crosby: day to day (undisclosed), Filip Hallander: out (leg), Blake Lizotte: out (upper-body), Evgeni Malkin: day to day (upper-body).

Stars: Sam Steel: day to day (undisclosed), Mikko Rantanen: out (lower-body), Radek Faksa: out (upper-body), Roope Hintz: out (lower body), Tyler Seguin: out for season (acl).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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