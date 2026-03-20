St. Louis visits Vancouver in Western Conference action

St. Louis Blues (27-30-11, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-39-8, in the Pacific Division) Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday,…

St. Louis Blues (27-30-11, in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (21-39-8, in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks face the St. Louis Blues in Western Conference action.

Vancouver has gone 8-22-5 in home games and 21-39-8 overall. The Canucks have a -79 scoring differential, with 173 total goals scored and 252 conceded.

St. Louis has a 12-18-4 record in road games and a 27-30-11 record overall. The Blues have a -43 scoring differential, with 177 total goals scored and 220 conceded.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Canucks won 4-3 in a shootout in the last meeting. Kiefer Sherwood led the Canucks with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has scored 15 goals with 25 assists for the Canucks. Brock Boeser has four goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Robert Thomas has 16 goals and 29 assists for the Blues. Jimmy Snuggerud has scored five goals with seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 3-6-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Blues: 6-2-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Canucks: Thatcher Demko: out for season (hip), Derek Forbort: out (undisclosed), Pierre-Olivier Joseph: out (upper-body), Filip Chytil: out (face).

Blues: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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