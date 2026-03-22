Spurs face the Heat, look for 6th straight win

San Antonio Spurs (53-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (38-33, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Miami; Monday,…

San Antonio Spurs (53-18, second in the Western Conference) vs. Miami Heat (38-33, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio is looking to prolong its five-game win streak with a victory against Miami.

The Heat have gone 23-13 at home. Miami leads the Eastern Conference with 120.3 points and is shooting 46.5%.

The Spurs are 25-11 on the road. San Antonio is 8-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Heat are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 45.1% the Spurs allow to opponents. The Spurs average 119.0 points per game, 1.8 more than the 117.2 the Heat give up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Spurs won the last matchup 107-101 on Oct. 31, with Victor Wembanyama scoring 27 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bam Adebayo is scoring 20.4 points per game with 9.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 18.1 points and 5.0 rebounds while shooting 47.4% over the last 10 games.

Wembanyama is averaging 24.3 points, 11.1 rebounds and three blocks for the Spurs. De’Aaron Fox is averaging 20.7 points and 6.6 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 6-4, averaging 123.2 points, 44.2 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Spurs: 9-1, averaging 123.9 points, 47.0 rebounds, 30.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Norman Powell: out (calf), Jaime Jaquez Jr.: out (hip), Andrew Wiggins: out (toe).

Spurs: David Jones Garcia: out for season (ankle), Stephon Castle: out (hip), Devin Vassell: out (hamstring).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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