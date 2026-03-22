Sports on TV for Monday, March 23

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, March 23 COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S) Noon ESPN — NCAA Tournament:…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, March 23

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama at Louisville, Second Round

2 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Virginia at Iowa, Second Round

4 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Ohio St., Second Round

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky at West Virginia, Second Round

6 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse at UConn, Second Round

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Illinois at Vanderbilt, Second Round

8 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Southern Cal at South Carolina, Second Round

10 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. at UCLA, Second Round

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)

Noon

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Selection Special

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — UCLA at Rutgers

7 p.m.

SECN — Oklahoma at Mississippi

GOLF

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TGL Playoffs: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, Finals – Match 1

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore at Washington

8 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City at Texas

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

NBCSN — San Antonio at Miami

PEACOCK — San Antonio at Miami

9:30 p.m.

NBCSN — Golden State at Dallas

PEACOCK — Golden State at Dallas

NHL HOCKEY

7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers

TENNIS

11 a.m.

TENNIS CHANNEL — Miami-WTA/ATP – Live; ATP 3rd Round; WTA Round of 16

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