Sports on TV for Monday, March 23

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, March 23
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Alabama at Louisville, Second Round
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Virginia at Iowa, Second Round
4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Ohio St., Second Round
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Kentucky at West Virginia, Second Round
6 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Syracuse at UConn, Second Round
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Illinois at Vanderbilt, Second Round
8 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Southern Cal at South Carolina, Second Round
10 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Oklahoma St. at UCLA, Second Round
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN’S)
Noon
ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Gymnastics Selection Special
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
BTN — UCLA at Rutgers
7 p.m.
SECN — Oklahoma at Mississippi
GOLF
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TGL Playoffs: Jupiter Links Golf Club vs. Los Angeles Golf Club, Finals – Match 1
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Baltimore at Washington
8 p.m.
MLBN — Spring Training: Kansas City at Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
NBCSN — San Antonio at Miami
PEACOCK — San Antonio at Miami
9:30 p.m.
NBCSN — Golden State at Dallas
PEACOCK — Golden State at Dallas
NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.
NHLN — Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers
TENNIS
11 a.m.
TENNIS CHANNEL — Miami-WTA/ATP – Live; ATP 3rd Round; WTA Round of 16
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