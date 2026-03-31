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SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 31, 2026, 5:25 PM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 56 38 16 2 0 78 157 106
Huntsville 56 30 20 5 1 66 168 143
Roanoke 56 30 21 3 2 65 171 155
Evansville 56 29 20 1 6 65 139 132
Pensacola 56 28 19 6 3 65 159 165
Birmingham 56 26 23 2 5 59 161 169
Knoxville 56 27 25 1 3 58 144 161
Quad City 56 25 26 4 1 55 148 166
Macon 55 24 25 3 3 54 125 148
Fayetteville 55 22 26 5 2 51 132 159

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 7 p.m.

Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Huntsville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Roanoke at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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