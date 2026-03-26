All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 53 36 16 1 0 73 150 101…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 53 36 16 1 0 73 150 101 Evansville 53 28 18 1 6 63 134 125 Roanoke 54 29 20 3 2 63 163 150 Pensacola 54 27 19 6 2 62 153 161 Huntsville 53 27 20 5 1 60 158 140 Birmingham 54 26 21 2 5 59 158 162 Knoxville 54 26 24 1 3 56 139 155 Quad City 54 24 25 4 1 53 144 160 Macon 52 23 23 3 3 52 119 140 Fayetteville 53 21 25 5 2 49 127 151

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Peoria at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 6 p.m.

Fayetteville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.