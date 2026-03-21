All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 52 35 16 1 0 71 146 100…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 52 35 16 1 0 71 146 100 Pensacola 53 27 18 6 2 62 150 155 Roanoke 53 28 20 3 2 61 160 149 Huntsville 52 27 19 5 1 60 157 137 Evansville 51 26 18 1 6 59 127 122 Birmingham 53 25 21 2 5 57 152 159 Knoxville 52 25 23 1 3 54 134 150 Quad City 52 24 23 4 1 53 141 153 Macon 51 23 22 3 3 52 117 134 Fayetteville 51 20 24 5 2 47 120 145

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Macon 2, Fayetteville 1

Peoria 3, Knoxville 0

Huntsville 5, Roanoke 3

Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

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