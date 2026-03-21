All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|52
|35
|16
|1
|0
|71
|146
|100
|Pensacola
|53
|27
|18
|6
|2
|62
|150
|155
|Roanoke
|53
|28
|20
|3
|2
|61
|160
|149
|Huntsville
|52
|27
|19
|5
|1
|60
|157
|137
|Evansville
|51
|26
|18
|1
|6
|59
|127
|122
|Birmingham
|53
|25
|21
|2
|5
|57
|152
|159
|Knoxville
|52
|25
|23
|1
|3
|54
|134
|150
|Quad City
|52
|24
|23
|4
|1
|53
|141
|153
|Macon
|51
|23
|22
|3
|3
|52
|117
|134
|Fayetteville
|51
|20
|24
|5
|2
|47
|120
|145
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Macon 2, Fayetteville 1
Peoria 3, Knoxville 0
Huntsville 5, Roanoke 3
Pensacola 3, Birmingham 2
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
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