All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|51
|34
|16
|1
|0
|69
|143
|100
|Roanoke
|52
|28
|19
|3
|2
|61
|157
|144
|Pensacola
|52
|26
|18
|6
|2
|60
|147
|153
|Evansville
|51
|26
|18
|1
|6
|59
|127
|122
|Huntsville
|51
|26
|19
|5
|1
|58
|152
|134
|Birmingham
|52
|25
|21
|1
|5
|56
|150
|156
|Knoxville
|51
|25
|22
|1
|3
|54
|134
|147
|Quad City
|52
|24
|23
|4
|1
|53
|141
|153
|Macon
|50
|22
|22
|3
|3
|50
|115
|133
|Fayetteville
|50
|20
|23
|5
|2
|47
|119
|143
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.
Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.
Evansville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
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