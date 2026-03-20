All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 34 16 1 0 69 143 100…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 34 16 1 0 69 143 100 Roanoke 52 28 19 3 2 61 157 144 Pensacola 52 26 18 6 2 60 147 153 Evansville 51 26 18 1 6 59 127 122 Huntsville 51 26 19 5 1 58 152 134 Birmingham 52 25 21 1 5 56 150 156 Knoxville 51 25 22 1 3 54 134 147 Quad City 52 24 23 4 1 53 141 153 Macon 50 22 22 3 3 50 115 133 Fayetteville 50 20 23 5 2 47 119 143

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Macon at Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Quad City at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Fayetteville, 3 p.m.

Evansville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

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