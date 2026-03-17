All Times EDT GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 34 16 1 0 69 143 100…

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 51 34 16 1 0 69 143 100 Roanoke 51 28 19 2 2 60 154 140 Pensacola 52 26 18 6 2 60 147 153 Evansville 51 26 18 1 6 59 127 122 Huntsville 51 26 19 5 1 58 152 134 Birmingham 51 24 21 1 5 54 146 153 Knoxville 51 25 22 1 3 54 134 147 Quad City 51 23 23 4 1 51 139 152 Macon 50 22 22 3 3 50 115 133 Fayetteville 49 20 23 4 2 46 118 141

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

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