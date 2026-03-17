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SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 17, 2026, 10:12 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Peoria 51 34 16 1 0 69 143 100
Roanoke 51 28 19 2 2 60 154 140
Pensacola 52 26 18 6 2 60 147 153
Evansville 51 26 18 1 6 59 127 122
Huntsville 51 26 19 5 1 58 152 134
Birmingham 51 24 21 1 5 54 146 153
Knoxville 51 25 22 1 3 54 134 147
Quad City 51 23 23 4 1 51 139 152
Macon 50 22 22 3 3 50 115 133
Fayetteville 49 20 23 4 2 46 118 141

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Fayetteville at Macon, 7 p.m.

Peoria at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Roanoke at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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