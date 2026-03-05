All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 49 33 15 1 0 67 139 97…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 49 33 15 1 0 67 139 97 Evansville 46 24 15 1 6 55 117 111 Pensacola 48 24 17 5 2 55 135 141 Huntsville 47 24 17 5 1 54 144 124 Roanoke 47 25 19 2 1 53 142 131 Birmingham 48 23 19 1 5 52 138 145 Knoxville 47 22 21 1 3 48 121 138 Quad City 48 21 22 4 1 47 128 142 Macon 45 20 19 3 3 46 104 119 Fayetteville 45 19 21 4 1 43 106 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Birmingham 7, Knoxville 4

Pensacola 5, Peoria 2

Friday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Macon, 6 p.m.

Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.

Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Macon at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Pensacola at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.

