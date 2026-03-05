All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Peoria
|49
|33
|15
|1
|0
|67
|139
|97
|Evansville
|46
|24
|15
|1
|6
|55
|117
|111
|Pensacola
|48
|24
|17
|5
|2
|55
|135
|141
|Huntsville
|47
|24
|17
|5
|1
|54
|144
|124
|Roanoke
|47
|25
|19
|2
|1
|53
|142
|131
|Birmingham
|48
|23
|19
|1
|5
|52
|138
|145
|Knoxville
|47
|22
|21
|1
|3
|48
|121
|138
|Quad City
|48
|21
|22
|4
|1
|47
|128
|142
|Macon
|45
|20
|19
|3
|3
|46
|104
|119
|Fayetteville
|45
|19
|21
|4
|1
|43
|106
|126
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham 7, Knoxville 4
Pensacola 5, Peoria 2
Friday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 7 p.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 8:15 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Macon, 6 p.m.
Huntsville at Roanoke, 7:05 p.m.
Evansville at Knoxville, 7:30 p.m.
Fayetteville at Quad City, 8:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Macon at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Pensacola at Peoria, 4:15 p.m.
