All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Peoria 48 33 14 1 0 67 137 92 Evansville 46 24 15 1 6 55 117 111 Huntsville 47 24 17 5 1 54 144 124 Roanoke 47 25 19 2 1 53 142 131 Pensacola 47 23 17 5 2 53 130 139 Birmingham 47 22 19 1 5 50 131 141 Knoxville 46 22 20 1 3 48 117 131 Quad City 48 21 22 4 1 47 128 142 Macon 45 20 19 3 3 46 104 119 Fayetteville 45 19 21 4 1 43 106 126

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Macon 4, Fayetteville 1

Roanoke 5, Knoxville 2

Birmingham 2, Pensacola 0

Quad City 3, Evansville 2

Huntsville 3, Peoria 2

Sunday’s Games

Huntsville 3, Quad City 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

