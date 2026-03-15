Sharks visit the Senators after Celebrini’s 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (32-26-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (33-23-9, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 5…

San Jose Sharks (32-26-6, in the Pacific Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (33-23-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -217, Sharks +178; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Ottawa Senators after Macklin Celebrini’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Sharks’ 4-2 win.

Ottawa has a 33-23-9 record overall and a 15-11-5 record on its home ice. The Senators have a 19-11-1 record in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

San Jose has a 15-16-1 record on the road and a 32-26-6 record overall. The Sharks are 29-8-3 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. The Senators won the previous matchup 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Sanderson has 11 goals and 38 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Celebrini has 35 goals and 59 assists for the Sharks. Michael Misa has scored four goals and added three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 6-2-2, averaging 3.2 goals, five assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Sharks: 5-3-2, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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