Sharks take winning streak into home matchup against the Blues

St. Louis Blues (23-29-9, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-25-4, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California;…

St. Louis Blues (23-29-9, in the Central Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-25-4, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks head into a matchup against the St. Louis Blues as winners of three games in a row.

San Jose is 30-25-4 overall and 17-10-3 at home. The Sharks have given up 206 goals while scoring 184 for a -22 scoring differential.

St. Louis has a 23-29-9 record overall and a 9-17-3 record in road games. The Blues have a -49 scoring differential, with 158 total goals scored and 207 given up.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiefer Sherwood has scored 18 goals with seven assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has six goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Pavel Buchnevich has 14 goals and 24 assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has scored five goals and added six assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Blues: 4-5-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.