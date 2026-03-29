Seth Lugo throws 6 1/3 scoreless innings and Royals beat Braves 4-1 for their 1st win of the season

ATLANTA (AP) — Seth Lugo pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings and Carter Jensen homered to lead the Kansas City Royals…

ATLANTA (AP) — Seth Lugo pitched 6 1/3 scoreless innings and Carter Jensen homered to lead the Kansas City Royals to a 4-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday.

Bobby Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino had RBI singles for the Royals, who blew a ninth-inning lead a day earlier and avoided a season-opening sweep. Witt had five hits in the series.

Jensen was 1 for 3 with two RBIs, adding a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning to his solo home run in the fourth.

Lugo (1-0) gave up five hits, struck out three and walked none while throwing 55 of his 77 pitches for strikes. He did survive three deep fly balls with exit velocities all over 105 mph from Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson and Michael Harris II that were caught up against the outfield wall.

Drake Baldwin hit a solo home run to right field with the Braves trailing 4-0 in the eighth inning.

Lucas Erceg picked up the save for the Royals with a scoreless ninth inning.

Royals closer Carlos Estévez was hit in the ankle during Saturday night’s blown save and was in a walking boot Sunday morning. X-rays were negative, although Royals manager Matt Quatraro said it was the ankle that would keep Estévez out Sunday — not his shaky spring performance or because he surrendered six runs in 1/3 of an inning Saturday.

Braves starter Grant Holmes (0-1) gave up three runs in five innings with two walks and four strikeouts. Rookie Didier Fuentes, 20, gave up one run in four innings in relief of Holmes.

Up next

Royals: LHP Kris Bubic (8-7, 2.55 ERA in 2025) will face the Minnesota Twins in the Royals’ 2026 home opener at Kauffman Stadium on Monday.

Braves: RHP Bryce Elder (8-11, 5.30) will oppose Athletics RHP Aaron Civale (4-9, 4.85) in the opener of a three-game series in Atlanta on Monday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.