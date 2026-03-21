Senators try to extend home win streak, face the Maple Leafs

Toronto Maple Leafs (29-28-13, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (35-24-9, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7…

Toronto Maple Leafs (29-28-13, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (35-24-9, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Senators -255, Maple Leafs +206; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators will try to keep their three-game home win streak intact when they play the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Ottawa has gone 35-24-9 overall with a 6-6-6 record in Atlantic Division play. The Senators have an 8-10-4 record when they serve more penalty minutes than their opponent.

Toronto has a 29-28-13 record overall and a 6-12-4 record in Atlantic Division play. The Maple Leafs have a -23 scoring differential, with 218 total goals scored and 241 allowed.

Saturday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Senators won the previous matchup 5-2. Drake Batherson scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 31 goals and 39 assists for the Senators. Batherson has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

William Nylander has 24 goals and 40 assists for the Maple Leafs. Matias Maccelli has scored four goals and added six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

Maple Leafs: 2-4-4, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.6 assists, 5.1 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: Jake Sanderson: out (upper body), Nick Jensen: out (lower-body).

Maple Leafs: Chris Tanev: out for season (abdomen), Auston Matthews: out for season (knee).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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