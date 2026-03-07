Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= PIAA Playoffs= Class 5A= First Round= Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 76, Sun Valley 30 Baldwin 67,…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

PIAA Playoffs=

Class 5A=

First Round=

Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 76, Sun Valley 30

Baldwin 67, Middletown 60

Bethlehem Catholic 52, Bishop Shanahan 19

Crestwood 51, Cocalico 38

Indiana 46, Cathedral Prep 34

Lampeter-Strasburg 41, Radnor 31

Manheim Central 43, Thomas Jefferson 41

Marple Newtown 55, Freire Charter School 36

Mt St Joseph 50, Southern Lehigh 31

North Penn 42, Gwynedd Mercy 35

Penn-Trafford 65, West York 48

Peters Township 46, Susquehannock 41, OT

South Fayette 64, Milton Hershey 35

Trinity Washington 39, Hollidaysburg 29

Villa Maria 49, Archbishop Ryan 42

York Suburban 61, Fox Chapel 30

Class 4A=

First Round=

Allentown Central Catholic 60, Mifflinburg 43

Belle Vernon 58, Clearfield 46

Blackhawk 45, Fairview 34

Central Columbia 35, Northern Lebanon 30

Delone Catholic High School 36, Lansdale Catholic 35

Harbor Creek 42, South Park 28

Oakland Catholic 64, Corry 26

Penn Cambria 51, Lewisburg 40

Pittsburgh North Catholic 50, Forest Hills 37

Saints John Neumann & Maria Goretti Catholic High School 61, Susquenita 31

Scranton Prep 52, Lancaster Catholic 27

Slippery Rock 54, Elizabeth-Forward 46

Susquehanna Township 51, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 34

Universal Audenried Charter School 66, Palmerton 52

Valley View 49, Blue Mountain 28

Villa Joseph Marie High School 60, West Philadelphia 24

Class 1A=

First Round=

Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 58, Northern Bedford 40

Benton 67, Veritas Academy 43

Bishop Carroll 47, Dubois Central Catholic 30

Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Otto-Eldred 27

Clarion-Limestone 58, St. Joseph 37

Delaware County Christian School 61, Mount Calvary Christian School 34

Elk County Catholic 40, Union Area 31

Farrell 57, Sewickley 45

Linville Hill 39, Sacred Heart Academy 33

Motivation 43, Weatherly 33

New Covenant 38, Northumberland Christian 32

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School 59, Conestoga Christian 5

Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy 38, Bethlehem Christian 24

Southern Fulton 31, Greenwood 28

St Joseph’s 91, Geibel Catholic High School 35

Williamsburg 60, Serra Catholic 36

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.