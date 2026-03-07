Saturday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
PIAA Playoffs=
Class 5A=
First Round=
Archbishop Wood Catholic High School 76, Sun Valley 30
Baldwin 67, Middletown 60
Bethlehem Catholic 52, Bishop Shanahan 19
Crestwood 51, Cocalico 38
Indiana 46, Cathedral Prep 34
Lampeter-Strasburg 41, Radnor 31
Manheim Central 43, Thomas Jefferson 41
Marple Newtown 55, Freire Charter School 36
Mt St Joseph 50, Southern Lehigh 31
North Penn 42, Gwynedd Mercy 35
Penn-Trafford 65, West York 48
Peters Township 46, Susquehannock 41, OT
South Fayette 64, Milton Hershey 35
Trinity Washington 39, Hollidaysburg 29
Villa Maria 49, Archbishop Ryan 42
York Suburban 61, Fox Chapel 30
Class 4A=
First Round=
Allentown Central Catholic 60, Mifflinburg 43
Belle Vernon 58, Clearfield 46
Blackhawk 45, Fairview 34
Central Columbia 35, Northern Lebanon 30
Delone Catholic High School 36, Lansdale Catholic 35
Harbor Creek 42, South Park 28
Oakland Catholic 64, Corry 26
Penn Cambria 51, Lewisburg 40
Pittsburgh North Catholic 50, Forest Hills 37
Saints John Neumann & Maria Goretti Catholic High School 61, Susquenita 31
Scranton Prep 52, Lancaster Catholic 27
Slippery Rock 54, Elizabeth-Forward 46
Susquehanna Township 51, Monsignor Bonner and Archbishop Prendergast 34
Universal Audenried Charter School 66, Palmerton 52
Valley View 49, Blue Mountain 28
Villa Joseph Marie High School 60, West Philadelphia 24
Class 1A=
First Round=
Aquinas Academy of Pittsburgh 58, Northern Bedford 40
Benton 67, Veritas Academy 43
Bishop Carroll 47, Dubois Central Catholic 30
Bishop Guilfoyle 71, Otto-Eldred 27
Clarion-Limestone 58, St. Joseph 37
Delaware County Christian School 61, Mount Calvary Christian School 34
Elk County Catholic 40, Union Area 31
Farrell 57, Sewickley 45
Linville Hill 39, Sacred Heart Academy 33
Motivation 43, Weatherly 33
New Covenant 38, Northumberland Christian 32
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional High School 59, Conestoga Christian 5
Philadelphia-Montgomery Christian Academy 38, Bethlehem Christian 24
Southern Fulton 31, Greenwood 28
St Joseph’s 91, Geibel Catholic High School 35
Williamsburg 60, Serra Catholic 36
