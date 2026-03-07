San Jose and New York hit the ice for out-of-conference matchup

New York Islanders (35-23-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-25-5, in the Pacific Division) San Jose, California;…

New York Islanders (35-23-5, in the Metropolitan Division) vs. San Jose Sharks (30-25-5, in the Pacific Division)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -136, Sharks +113; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks host the New York Islanders in a non-conference matchup.

San Jose has gone 17-10-4 in home games and 30-25-5 overall. The Sharks have a -23 scoring differential, with 186 total goals scored and 209 conceded.

New York has a 35-23-5 record overall and an 18-13-3 record in road games. The Islanders have gone 26-4-3 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. The Islanders won 4-3 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Toffoli has 16 goals and 23 assists for the Sharks. Macklin Celebrini has five goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Bo Horvat has 26 goals and 17 assists for the Islanders. Matthew Schaefer has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.4 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

Islanders: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sharks: None listed.

Islanders: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

